Kyle Dugger is a New England Patriots.

The Pats on Friday took the defensive back at 37th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, plucking him out of Division-II Lenoir–Rhyne University.

James White and Devin McCourty already have welcomed the 24-year-old to the Patriots, and Dugger, after firing off a quick tweet, recorded a video message to Patriots fans.

“What’s good Pats Nation,” Dugger said. “Just want to say how excited I am to get this opportunity. Can’t wait to get down there and get to work. Go Patriots.”

Although Dugger might not be an immediate difference-maker defensively, he was a prolific punt returner in college.

Thumbnail photo via Vasha Hunt/USA TODAY Sports Images