The COVID-19 outbreak has placed several professional sports leagues in the United States on hold.

But the virus isn’t stopping the NFL from holding its annual draft.

Teams across the league have come up with creative ways to conduct the draft without leaving the safety of their homes. Many have created makeshift war rooms at home ahead of the virtual draft, which begins Thursday (at 8 p.m. ET) and runs through Saturday.

Here’s a quick look inside some of the teams’ spaces for the 2020 Draft:

First, here’s a look at Roger Goodell’s basement setup.

Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta looks ready to go.

The Carolina Panthers have a pretty nice set up under head coach Matt Rhule’s roof.

The Chicago Bears look like they’ve got some solid digs, too.

Meanwhile, Denver Broncos GM John Elway’s war room is… interesting.

Doesn’t look like the Jacksonville Jaguars are doing much better, however.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, on the other hand, looks pretty prepared.

Not the best look at Sean McVay’s space, but it looks like the Los Angeles Rams head coach was hooked up.

Damn. The Minnesota Vikings went all-out.

Sean Payton’s war room for the New Orleans Saints looks much less chaotic than some others.

That said, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman looks a bit lost in his cluttered space. (Big yikes.)

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch gave a quick tour of his setup Monday night:

The Tennessee Titans’ IT department really hooked up GM John Robinson with a ton of tech.

And then there’s the Washington Redskins and new head coach Ron Rivera, who might have the most intense setup of them all.

We can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

The 2020 Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images