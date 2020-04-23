Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 outbreak has placed several professional sports leagues in the United States on hold.

But the virus isn’t stopping the NFL from holding its annual draft.

Teams across the league have come up with creative ways to conduct the draft without leaving the safety of their homes. Many have created makeshift war rooms at home ahead of the virtual draft, which begins Thursday (at 8 p.m. ET) and runs through Saturday.

Here’s a quick look inside some of the teams’ spaces for the 2020 Draft:

First, here’s a look at Roger Goodell’s basement setup.

Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta looks ready to go.

GM Eric DeCosta checking in with a tour of his Draft room setup: pic.twitter.com/Sqb6GfLY5A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 22, 2020

The Carolina Panthers have a pretty nice set up under head coach Matt Rhule’s roof.

Matt Rhule is virtual Draft ready 💻 pic.twitter.com/rt4fScIhHG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 22, 2020

The Chicago Bears look like they’ve got some solid digs, too.

Meanwhile, Denver Broncos GM John Elway’s war room is… interesting.

Here is #Broncos GM John Elway’s draft room set-up. pic.twitter.com/Rb4crSHx1o — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) April 22, 2020

Doesn’t look like the Jacksonville Jaguars are doing much better, however.

All set for the 2020 @NFLDraft from inside the Caldwell Theatre. pic.twitter.com/MhmRC8YbWN — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 21, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, on the other hand, looks pretty prepared.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco is a man after my own heart with his Telework set up. Screens, check, TV, check, stuffed moose you’ve dressed up so you feel less weird having one way conversations with, check. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zwKqVhgwg6 — Gannon Price (@geotechnically) April 15, 2020

Not the best look at Sean McVay’s space, but it looks like the Los Angeles Rams head coach was hooked up.

Scene from the Covid-19 era: Here's #Rams coach Sean McVay showing off the #NFLDraft "command center" at his home as he and GM Les Snead did a video chat with reporters today. I saw at least 6 screens. "It looks like I could set off a rocket ship at this thing, man," McVay said. pic.twitter.com/2SK3mcLm5x — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) April 22, 2020

Damn. The Minnesota Vikings went all-out.

Sean Payton’s war room for the New Orleans Saints looks much less chaotic than some others.

Only if she's Tech savy! pic.twitter.com/k6D4RWEkjU — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 18, 2020

That said, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman looks a bit lost in his cluttered space. (Big yikes.)

Dave Gettleman trying to figure out what the Chargers want for Antonio Gates pic.twitter.com/oEbwhtGENd — Eliot Crist (@EliotCrist) April 21, 2020

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch gave a quick tour of his setup Monday night:

#49ers GM John Lynch provides the media with a tour of his in-home draft war room setup. pic.twitter.com/S9M8HFDJHb — 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) April 20, 2020

The Tennessee Titans’ IT department really hooked up GM John Robinson with a ton of tech.

First Look 👀: GM Jon Robinson's at-home, NFL Draft war room Shout out to our IT department. #TitansDraft pic.twitter.com/7hPmfDfz59 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 21, 2020

And then there’s the Washington Redskins and new head coach Ron Rivera, who might have the most intense setup of them all.

You lead from the front and by example – lessons learned from my father’s experience in the @USArmy. It has guided me through life and to my job as new HC of the @redskins. Thanks to @USAA for sharing our behind-the-scenes look @ #NFLDraft prep #SaluteToService #HTTR #USAAPartner pic.twitter.com/KW4f4gkLeB — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) April 21, 2020

We can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

The 2020 Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images