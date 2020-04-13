Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Backes may be a member of the Ducks these days, but that hasn’t stopped him from helping out his former Bruins teammates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston traded the veteran winger to Anaheim in February for Ondrej Kase. The NHL season has been on pause since March 12 due to COVID-19 concerns, so both players were just beginning to get acclimated with their new teammates.

But Backes still is finding ways to connect with his old squad while healthcare workers are hard at work trying to get the pandemic under control. Brandon Carlo revealed during a Zoom conference call Monday that Backes has been setting up meetings for the B’s chapel group.

Brandon Carlo said that the Bruins' chapel group has been active during this pause in the season. David Backes has been setting up meetings with his former teammates. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 13, 2020

Even during a time when friends and families can’t physically be together, it’s nice to see Backes doing his part in keeping the chapel group active.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images