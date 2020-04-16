Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport dropped a couple of bombshells related to the New England Patriots on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday.

Rapoport said he expects the Patriots to spend a “premium pick” on a quarterback next week in the 2020 NFL Draft. He also doesn’t expect Jarrett Stidham to be their starting quarterback.

“My guess right now is Brian Hoyer is the starting quarterback of the Patriots in 2020, but I think that is something that will be ever-evolving as we get through next season,” Rapoport said.

After the Top 4 QBs are selected, where do the rest shake out? And could the #Patriots make a move for Eason, Fromm or Hurts?@nflnetwork @RapSheet shared what he's been hearing just 9 days before the #NFLDraft: pic.twitter.com/Z1wC4whKzH — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 14, 2020

Stidham beat out Hoyer for the No. 2 quarterback job last season. The Patriots released Hoyer, who signed a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Hoyer re-signed with the Patriots for just over $1 million this offseason.

Perhaps Hoyer does start over Stidham, but that seems to run contrary to how things have shaken out at quarterback for the Patriots over the last year. Stidham showed potential last summer as the Patriots’ backup quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images