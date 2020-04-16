At least one national NFL news breaker believes the New England Patriots are going all-in at quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, appearing on the “Rich Eisen Show” believes the Patriots will spend a top pick on a rookie QB.

“I would say the Patriots are very firmly in the quarterback mix,” Rapoport said. “They’re just so far back, so I’m having trouble figuring out, like, what are they actually going to do? Because they’re up in the 20s. (Utah State quarterback) Jordan Love sliding into the teens and them grabbing him is a scenario that I’ve thought a lot about. They also had some success with Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round, so maybe they try to repeat that. …

“The Patriots are going to take a quarterback, probably with a premium pick. I would just imagine it’s not at a pick they currently have.”

After the Top 4 QBs are selected, where do the rest shake out? And could the #Patriots make a move for Eason, Fromm or Hurts?@nflnetwork @RapSheet shared what he's been hearing just 9 days before the #NFLDraft: pic.twitter.com/Z1wC4whKzH — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 14, 2020

The Patriots select 23rd overall, don’t have a second-round pick and select next in the third round at No. 87 overall. Love, who NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes is not a good fit in New England anyway, will probably be gone at the end of the first round, leaving Washington’s Jacob Eason, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Georgia’s Jake Fromm as the top available quarterbacks.

Eason is a second-round prospect. Hurts could go in the second or third round. Fromm is a projected third-round pick.

So, the Patriots could either trade up for Love or Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, if he starts to fall due to injury concerns, trade back into the second round for a player like Eason or Hurts or stay put in the third round and hope Fromm is still there. Staying at No. 23 and taking a quarterback is easier said than done.

