Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Throughout this week, NASCAR drivers will compete at iconic venues in the Short Track iRacing Challenge, which will be broadcast on NBCSN. From Monday through Wednesday, six drivers will participate in two timed races at a famous short track. Each night will feature a different track with a different set of drivers. The top two finishers from each night will advance to Thursday’s championship race at virtual Martinsville Speedway.

The Short Track iRacing Challenge will conclude Thursday night.

Following three nights of exciting races at virtual versions of iconic American short tracks, 10 drivers are set to compete in a championship race at Martinsville Speedway. The event will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Here’s the group of drivers:

The Championship field is set for the @NASCAR eSports Short Track @iRacing Challenge! Tune in tomorrow night at 7PM ET on NBCSN! #RacingWeekNBCSN pic.twitter.com/XDI5p7voKO — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 8, 2020

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s race online and on TV:

When: Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via iRacing.com