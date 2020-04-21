It’s unknown whether Major League Baseball will be able to play the 2020 season. But that’s not stopping oddsmakers from making their predictions.
BetOnline.ag released its most recent odds Monday and pegged the Boston Red Sox finish third in the American League East with a .520 winning percentage, just a smidge higher than 2019’s .519. The Red Sox also are slated to finish 14 in MLB.
See the full odds below, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:
Los Angles Dodgers .625
New York Yankees .625
Houston Astros .585
Minnesota Twins .570
Atlanta Braves .560
Tampa Bay Rays .560
Washington Nationals .560
Oakland Athletics .555
St. Louis Cardinals .540
Cleveland Indians .535
New York Mets .535
Chicago Cubs .530
Los Angeles Angels .530
Philadelphia Phillies .525
Red Sox .520
Chicago White Sox .520
Cincinatti Reds .520
Arizona Diamondbacks .515
Milwaukee Brewers .515
San Diego Padres .515
Texas Rangers .490
Toronto Blue Jays .465
Colorado Rockies .455
Pittsburgh Pirates .425
San Fransisco Giants .425
Seattle Mariners .415
Kansas City Royals .405
Miami Marlins .400
Detroit Tigers .350
Baltimore Orioles .350
Boston has a lot of questions to answer once the season begins.
Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery in March, Dustin Pedroia still is unsure about his future and Alex Verdugo’s health isn’t 100 percent due to a stress fracture in his back.
But baseball needs to begin in order to get these answers.
