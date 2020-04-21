Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s unknown whether Major League Baseball will be able to play the 2020 season. But that’s not stopping oddsmakers from making their predictions.

BetOnline.ag released its most recent odds Monday and pegged the Boston Red Sox finish third in the American League East with a .520 winning percentage, just a smidge higher than 2019’s .519. The Red Sox also are slated to finish 14 in MLB.

See the full odds below, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

Los Angles Dodgers .625

New York Yankees .625

Houston Astros .585

Minnesota Twins .570

Atlanta Braves .560

Tampa Bay Rays .560

Washington Nationals .560

Oakland Athletics .555

St. Louis Cardinals .540

Cleveland Indians .535

New York Mets .535

Chicago Cubs .530

Los Angeles Angels .530

Philadelphia Phillies .525

Red Sox .520

Chicago White Sox .520

Cincinatti Reds .520

Arizona Diamondbacks .515

Milwaukee Brewers .515

San Diego Padres .515

Texas Rangers .490

Toronto Blue Jays .465

Colorado Rockies .455

Pittsburgh Pirates .425

San Fransisco Giants .425

Seattle Mariners .415

Kansas City Royals .405

Miami Marlins .400

Detroit Tigers .350

Baltimore Orioles .350

Boston has a lot of questions to answer once the season begins.

Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery in March, Dustin Pedroia still is unsure about his future and Alex Verdugo’s health isn’t 100 percent due to a stress fracture in his back.

But baseball needs to begin in order to get these answers.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images