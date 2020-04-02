Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant may not be playing this season (much like everyone else in the NBA at the moment), but the Brooklyn Nets forward is favored to win the “NBA 2K20” tournament.

As you know, the NBA is on hold for the foreseeable after future after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has swept the globe, and the sports world came to a halt as healthcare professionals work to get the pandemic under control.

It promoted the league to get creative and start the “NBA 2K20” players-only tournament that will air on ESPN beginning Friday.

The tournament will feature 16 players and last 10 days. And with the players confirmed, it only made sense that oddsmakers would compile the odds for the tournament.

Durant, who is rehabbing a torn Achilles, is leading the way at +500 to win it all.

Here’s the full bracket:

.@NBA2K's "Players-Only" tournament will air starting this Friday on @ESPN. Here are the brackets – who do you think is gonna take it all? pic.twitter.com/51ltOfjeqR — The Boardroom (@boardroom) March 31, 2020

Now check out the full odds, courtesy of Sports Betting Dime:

Kevin Durant +500

Trae Young +600

DeAndre Ayton +650

Donovan Mitchell +800

Hassan Whiteside +800

Devin Booker +1000

Andre Drummond +1200

Michael Porter Jr. +1400

Demarcus Cousins +1600

Montrezl Harrell +1600

Rui Hachimura +1600

Zach Lavine +1600

Derrick Jones Jr. +2000

Domantas Sabonis +2000

Harrison Barnes +2000

Pat Beverley +2000

It will give basketball fans something to look forward to as they wait for the rest of the season to (hopefully) return.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images