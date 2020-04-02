Kevin Durant may not be playing this season (much like everyone else in the NBA at the moment), but the Brooklyn Nets forward is favored to win the “NBA 2K20” tournament.
As you know, the NBA is on hold for the foreseeable after future after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has swept the globe, and the sports world came to a halt as healthcare professionals work to get the pandemic under control.
It promoted the league to get creative and start the “NBA 2K20” players-only tournament that will air on ESPN beginning Friday.
The tournament will feature 16 players and last 10 days. And with the players confirmed, it only made sense that oddsmakers would compile the odds for the tournament.
Durant, who is rehabbing a torn Achilles, is leading the way at +500 to win it all.
Here’s the full bracket:
.@NBA2K's "Players-Only" tournament will air starting this Friday on @ESPN. Here are the brackets – who do you think is gonna take it all? pic.twitter.com/51ltOfjeqR
— The Boardroom (@boardroom) March 31, 2020
Now check out the full odds, courtesy of Sports Betting Dime:
Kevin Durant +500
Trae Young +600
DeAndre Ayton +650
Donovan Mitchell +800
Hassan Whiteside +800
Devin Booker +1000
Andre Drummond +1200
Michael Porter Jr. +1400
Demarcus Cousins +1600
Montrezl Harrell +1600
Rui Hachimura +1600
Zach Lavine +1600
Derrick Jones Jr. +2000
Domantas Sabonis +2000
Harrison Barnes +2000
Pat Beverley +2000
It will give basketball fans something to look forward to as they wait for the rest of the season to (hopefully) return.
More NBA: ESPN Moves Up Michael Jordan Documentary Release Date To April Per Fans’ Requests
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images