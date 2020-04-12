Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 pandemic led the NBA to indefinitely suspend the 2019-20 season a month ago, but the league remains proactive in assessing when and how they could resume play.

The good news? The league appears to have a plan.

The bad news? It still could be quite some time before it takes place.

The NBA has been developing a “back-to-basketball” plan should the league resume the season after the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The plan reportedly would include 25 days of preparation before the regular season can resume, too.

“(The plan includes) an 11 day series of individual workouts, whether it be social distancing for a period of time,” Windhorst said Sunday on “SportsCenter.” “And then, hopefully, if the clearance comes that they can play five-on-five basketball, a 14-day training camp (would take place).

“As you hope for the country to heal and the virus to get better, look for at least about a three-and-a-half to four-week return date before you’d ever get back to games.”

"What they're looking at is a 25-day return to basketball window." –@WindhorstESPN details the NBA's back-to-basketball plan pic.twitter.com/7MrQycg11C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2020

Woof.

This likely is welcome news for at least a few NBA fans, but as we’ve learned, nothing about the 2019-20 season is guaranteed — especially now.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images