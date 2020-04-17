The New England Patriots still have a lot to figure out before the 2020 NFL season — like, for instance, who will be the starting quarterback now that Tom Brady is gone?

We could receive some answers soon enough, with the draft beginning next Thursday, but no one likes to wait, and BetOnline.ag already has posted lines for every NFL game this season, sorted by team.

The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price on Thursday shared the early point spreads for each game on the Patriots’ schedule.

New England is the favorite in eight contests and the underdog in seven. One game — a road matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers — currently is a pick ’em.

Because it’s never too early, @betonline_ag already has NFL spreads for every 2020 game, sorted by team. Here’s the #Patriots: pic.twitter.com/EWXldiWfIA — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) April 15, 2020

Of course, a lot can change — for the Patriots and other teams across the NFL — between now and when the regular season begins. After all, there’s still a ton of uncertainty surrounding the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, and each team’s exact schedule hasn’t been announced yet. (We just know each team’s scheduled opponents and the locations of games; not when each game will take place.)

We’ll find out whether the Patriots are comfortable handing the keys to second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, or if they ultimately believe journeyman Brian Hoyer is better-equipped to lead the offense in 2020. New England even could draft a QB — though it’s hard to imagine a scenario where that player would start Week 1 — or pursue a veteran signal-caller via free agency or the trade market.

Nevertheless, it’s interesting to see how oddsmakers are viewing the Pats in wake of Brady’s departure, which might truly test Bill Belichick’s coaching greatness and Josh McDaniels’ offensive ingenuity. It doesn’t help the Patriots have one of the league’s toughest schedules this season.

Caesars Sportsbook set New England’s over/under for 2020 wins at 8 1/2, which is pretty much in line with how the aforementioned spreads from BetOnline.ag suggest everything could shake out.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images