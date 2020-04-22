Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret that Rob Gronkowski slimmed down quite a bit in his first year of retirement from the NFL.

In September, the surefire Hall of Fame tight end revealed he was about 15 pounds lighter than his average weight throughout a normal season, attributed to diet and not lifting. The weight loss was one reason why people speculated Gronkowski wouldn’t make a return to the NFL last year after playing his last season for New England in 2018.

Now that the Patriots have traded his rights to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so he potentially can finish his career with Tom Brady, Gronkowski’s size reportedly isn’t a concern for his new coach Bruce Arians.

In fact, the coach sees it as an asset, according to @LeroyInsider, a Twitter account posing as a dog who correctly reported the trade back on April 8. (yes, a dog. It’s a long story, read about it here).

Additionally, Arians see’s Gronkowski “working out of a slot/split-end/wide-out hybrid and occasionally blocking” in certain scenarios.

Undoubtedly, the greatest tight end likely won’t have too difficult of a time picking up where he and Brady left off. And surrounded by a plethora of other offensive weapons, the pressure won’t all be on Gronk.

On paper, this looks like a great fit.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images