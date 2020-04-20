It sure sounds like Leonard Fournette’s days in Jacksonville are numbered.

Fournette reportedly has been made available for trade by the Jaguars, who drafted the running back with the fourth overall pick three years ago. While Jacksonville as of Monday has been unsuccessful in its attempt to move Fournette, all signs point to the 25-year-old being on a new team come the start of the 2020 regular season.

So, why are the Jags adamant about trading Fournette, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his first three NFL seasons? According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the power back effectively has forced the franchise’s hand.

“The reason for that is several-fold at this point,” Garafolo said on “NFL Now.” “Tom Coughlin seemed to be the driving force for drafting Fournette and having that run-first offense, but frankly, the production just hasn’t been there. There’s been issues with Fournette behind the scenes, as well. I’m told, via sources, that he’s been perenially late and over the last couple of years just hasn’t put in the kind of work you need to succeed at this level. He’s been sleeping through meetings. They’ve had to wake him up a few times in the middle of team meetings or offensive meetings. And also his mood. He tends to be a moody player from time to time despite the fact that he was third in the league in touches. By the way, the last time saw the Jaguars on the field was Week 17 putting up a season-high 38 points on the Colts. Fournette didn’t play in that game. So that’s why the Jaguars are looking to move on from the former fourth overall pick.”

Perhaps Fournette will be out of Jacksonville by the end of the week. NBC Sports’ Peter King, for one, believes Fournette is among a few veterans “likely” to be traded at some point during the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images