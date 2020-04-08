Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The fashion police have entered one of the NFL’s fierce rivalries.

The Carolina Panthers trolled the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday over their NFL South Division foe’s underwhelming new uniforms. After the Falcons unveiled their new threads on their official social media channels, the Panthers gave their release video the stay-at-home treatment and dubbed audio of belly-aching laughter over it.

Carolina’s trolling is only one of a host of criticisms the Falcons have received on Twitter, as Atlanta’s new uniforms largely have failed to impress the NFL public.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images