New England sports might be shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. But Julian Edelman still is finding a way to connect with the Boston community.

Boston mayor Marty Walsh tweeted out a video Wednesday in which the Patriots wide receiver encourages people to do their job in helping to flatten the coronavirus curve. After all, the sooner that happens, the sooner the sports world can get back up and running.

But Edelman’s message wasn’t about sports. It was about safety.

“I know this is a crazy, surreal time. Something that we’ve never really experienced in our lifetime,” Edelman began. “With spring coming up, we’re so used to having Patriots’ Day, Marathon Monday, Opening Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Passover — we have all these crazy awesome events that we have to adjust to and we have to do differently, because of the circumstances we’re under.

“But as… my guy Marty Walsh always says, Boston is a city built on comebacks, and we’re going to come back from this. But there are crucial things we have to do to come back from this. And that’s staying inside and being safe and social distancing. It’s a necessary thing.”

The Patriots star went on to thank those who are putting themselves at risk as a means to help others during the pandemic, including medical professionals, police officers and firefighters. He also acknowledged how others have stepped up by delivering food to those in need.

“It’s crazy to see how we all are coming together to work together because of these circumstances,” he said. “And we have to continue to do that.”

As serious as his message was, in typical Edelman fashion, he closed out the video on a lighthearted note, gearing up in gloves and a mask — the latter of which seemed to cover his entire face, including his eyes.

“But if you do go outside for your groceries or anything, glove up, mask up, safe up,” he added. “And like they say, stay healthy, stay safe, stay inside.”

As of Wednesday, Massachusetts had 16,790 coronavirus cases and 433 deaths stemming from the virus.

