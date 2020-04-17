We’ll get our first look at the New England Patriots’ new uniform set next week.

The Patriots will unveil their updated unis on Monday, April 20 — Patriots Day in Massachusetts — the team announced Friday. The announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser trailer, which featured the following text:

“Something old. Something new. Something borrowed. Something blue.”

New uniforms: Patriots Day 2020 pic.twitter.com/mpXSoTqT5n — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2020

To us, that sounds like the Patriots are keeping blue as their primary color and implementing some classic elements into their uniforms, which were distinctive when they debuted 20 years ago but became dated over the course of the Tom Brady era.

It’s hard to glean any info from that shadowy profile shot, but don’t expect a full uniform overhaul like the ones the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled out earlier this month. The Flying Elvis isn’t going anywhere — apologies to those pining for the return of Pat Patriot — and the changes to New England’s helmet, jersey and pants reportedly “won’t be dramatic.”

What exactly that means remains to be seen. The Patriots have utilized the same primary uniform design since 2000, when they switched from royal blue to navy blue. They introduced a blue-on-blue Color Rush uniform — a new spin on their classic red jersey — in 2016 and have worn that as their alternate for the last four seasons.

