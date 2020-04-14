Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia has been battling a lingering knee injury that’s limited him to just nine games between the 2018 and 2019 Major League Baseball season.

And even though the 2020 campaign has been postponed, it’s still looking pretty grim for the Boston Red Sox second baseman.

Pedroia played in just six games in 2019 before missing the rest of the season. He underwent surgeries and completed rehabs in order to make another attempt to come back this year. But a significant setback suffered before spring training put a return, and his career, in jeopardy.

The 36-year-old was placed on the 60-day injured list in February.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke held a conference call Tuesday and was asked about the status of Pedroia. And it wasn’t exactly encouraging.

“He’s still not a point where he’s thinking about trying to be ready to come back and join us,” he said, via NESN’s Guerin Austin.

And according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams, it sounds as if the second baseman will not be ready for baseball activity when — and if — the season begins.

Pedroia has been with the Red Sox for his entire 14-year career and is a four-time All-Star, was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and 2008 MVP. He also is a four-time Gold Glove winner.

