Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The social media world was feeling sorry for one specific New England Patriot on Tuesday.

It wasn’t former tight end Rob Gronkowski. And it certainly wasn’t quarterback Tom Brady. Instead, it was the third muskateer — Julian Edelman.

Following the news that the Patriots traded Gronkowski to reunite with Brady, Twitter did what it does best. It sent out its memes and humorous tweets, many of which felt bad that Edelman would be missing out on the pair’s new Tampa Bay lifestyle.

Here’s some of what them said:

Pray for Edelman who must be suffering from the worst fomo of his life — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) April 21, 2020

Julian Edelman showing up to training camp pic.twitter.com/ja5kcjeU80 — The Ringer (@ringer) April 21, 2020

someone check on edelman https://t.co/uS2Kj1YO2o — joon lee (@joonlee) April 21, 2020

Live look-in at Julian Edelman: pic.twitter.com/E2RuzcAQ3M — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 21, 2020

Julian Edelman trying to board Gronk’s flight to Florida pic.twitter.com/qn6o2G0Pl2 — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) April 21, 2020

edelman after seeing brady & gronk reuniting in tampa pic.twitter.com/vsVi5lxU2A — pete rogers (@petemrogers) April 21, 2020

Julian Edelman trying to get into Tampa Bay’s organization right now: pic.twitter.com/py7BoFaN6I — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) April 21, 2020

Rough (but creative) crowd.

On another note, the transaction isn’t all bad news for the Patriots. In fact, it actually benefits them.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports