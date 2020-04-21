The social media world was feeling sorry for one specific New England Patriot on Tuesday.

It wasn’t former tight end Rob Gronkowski. And it certainly wasn’t quarterback Tom Brady. Instead, it was the third muskateer — Julian Edelman.

Following the news that the Patriots traded Gronkowski to reunite with Brady, Twitter did what it does best. It sent out its memes and humorous tweets, many of which felt bad that Edelman would be missing out on the pair’s new Tampa Bay lifestyle.

Here’s some of what them said:

Rough (but creative) crowd.

On another note, the transaction isn’t all bad news for the Patriots. In fact, it actually benefits them.

