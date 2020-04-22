Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least Roberto Luongo can joke about it nearly a decade later.

The low point of the former All-Star goalie’s career has been on full display recently with NESN replaying the 2011 Boston Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup. The journey reached the apex Tuesday night, as NESN replayed Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final where Boston beat Luongo three times en route to winning a nasty, hate-filled series against the Vancouver Canucks.

While Boston’s Game 7 win came on the road, TD Garden was the real house of horrors for Luongo. He was pulled twice in the series, allowing 15 (!!!) goals in three games against the B’s.

As part of Tuesday night’s celebration, about 20 members of the 2011 Bruins got together for a Zoom call on the team’s YouTube page, as the players watched along throughout the broadcast. That’s apparently nightmare fuel for Luongo, who had a pretty awesome tongue-in-cheek tweet Wednesday morning.

This is precisely what my nightmares have looked like https://t.co/XsFQOQPwOW — Strombone (@strombone1) April 22, 2020

All in good fun, of course.

And shoutout to random Twitter user and Toronto Maple Leafs fan Nathan Leclair, who probably enjoyed the miserable company, replying to Luongo’s tweet saying “Same as a Leafs fan.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images