You apparently can add Percy Harvin to the ever-growing list of players who dream about playing with Tom Brady.

Harvin, who last played in the NFL in 2016 for the Buffalo Bills, recently told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he’s plotting a comeback. The 31-year-old (32 in May) wideout dealt with various injuries, as well as migraines, throughout his career, but was among the league’s most talented offensive threats when healthy.

“I’m ready to return to the NFL,” Harvin, who never filed his retirement papers with the league, told Anderson. “I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training w/a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.”

Harvin also revealed he had a dream about playing with Brady, though it took place before the superstar quarterback left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Anderson did not specify whether Harvin prioritizes joining the Bucs, who acquired Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday in a blockbuster trade with the Patriots.

“I had a dream a while ago when 12 was with the Patriots, that I would play for Tom Brady,” Harvin said, per Anderson. “That was well before the pandemic and he went to the Bucs, my comeback was already in the works. But I’m ready for any offense that’ll just let me go.”

Check out Anderson’s reporting on Harvin in the tweets below:

Breaking: Former 1st-rounder, FA WR Percy Harvin tells me: “I’m ready to return to the NFL. I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training w/a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.” He's 185lbs. pic.twitter.com/NQaadbF73B — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

WR Percy Harvin, 31, last played for the #Bills in Nov. 2016 tells me he didn’t file retirement papers after walking away again with injury pain & other issues. “I knew I wasn’t functioning right, not only physically, just all around the board. I had to get in contact w/ myself.” pic.twitter.com/6j9YdMH6O5 — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

Percy Harvin told me while out of NFL: “I had a dream a while ago when 12 was with the #Patriots, that I would play for Tom Brady. That was well before the pandemic & he went to the Bucs, my comeback was already in the works. But I’m ready for any offense that'll just let me go." pic.twitter.com/nZqAdD5uS1 — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

WR Percy Harvin’s new agent Alvin Keels told me just now he’s already getting to work fielding calls with teams looking for a WR with NFL experience during an offseason training period impacted by the CoVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9yCDSLclUL — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

Whether Harvin has anything left in the tank is anybody’s guess. While the extended break surely helped him get his body right, stepping back into the NFL and succeeding after a three-plus-year hiatus is far easier said than done.

As for the Bucs, their ridiculous offense hardly has a need for an older wideout who hasn’t put together a 16-game season in nearly a decade.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images