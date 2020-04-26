Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The son of former New England Patriots and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss has earned himself a shot in the NFL.

Thaddeus Moss, a tight end out of Louisiana State University, is signing with the Washington Redskins, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

However, an injury reveled in a combine physical may have caused the prospect to slip.

“Taddeus Moss’ physical at the combine revealed a Jones fracture in his right foot that required surgery,” Pelissero reported Saturday. “Inability to visit teams for follow-up exams hurt him. Talent there for new Washington OC Scott Turner to unlock.”

At LSU under coach Ed Orgeron, Moss was along for the ride as the Tigers became undefeated National Champions this past year. Catching passes from first-overall pick Joe Burrow, Moss finished his season at LSU with 47 receptions for 570 receiving yards (both school records for tight ends) and four touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images