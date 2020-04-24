Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft came and went without the New England Patriots making a pick.

The Patriots theoretically could have addressed one of several needs with the 23rd overall pick, but Bill Belichick and Co. elected to trade out of Round 1. New England sent its top selection to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the 37th and 71st overall picks.

Of course, this year’s NFL draft is unlike any before, as it’s been held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Patriots’ official Twitter account on Friday offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the team’s trade went down Thursday amid unconventional circumstances.

Last night’s trade? Here’s how it went down inside our virtual #PatsDraft rooms. pic.twitter.com/1xQdCQr0B1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 24, 2020

The Patriots now own the most 2020 draft picks with 13 total selections. New England has five Day 2 picks, including four third-rounders.

The second round will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images