“The Last Dance” documentary got off to a hot start on Sunday night, and it caused social media to absolutely roast ex-Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

Krause, who served as Chicago’s general manager beginning in 1985 during the Michael Jordan-era, was depicted as the reason behind the Bulls dynasty dismantling. Krause signed then five-time champion head coach Phil Jackson to a one-year contract and announced it would be Jackson’s final season with the Bulls in 1997-98 as the organization would look to rebuild.

The ESPN documentary clearly opened the eyes of many social media users, and they shared their opinions.

Here’s what they said:

I can’t imagine an NBA GM now publicly saying it’s a coach’s final season before the season even starts. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 20, 2020

Thank you, Jerry Krause. – Lakers fans pic.twitter.com/tJA7GwCxHh — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause after Phil Jackson won another championship #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/4heHKrCCLA — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause said organizations win championships, not players that organization hasn’t won a championship since 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Darius Miles (@21Blackking) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause like type of guy who allways has a tuba soundtrack following him around pic.twitter.com/MzRmsHaWai — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 20, 2020

Space Jam makes more sense when you realize that Jerry Krause looks like Mr Swackhammer pic.twitter.com/gepu7hB3wk — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause just getting slaughtered my gawd 😭🤦🏾‍♂️ #TheLastDance — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 20, 2020

Mannn Jerry Krause was TRIPPINNG — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause will be the most hated man in Chicago by the time this is over — Pat (@BarstoolPAT) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause really ruined the Bulls chances of winning even more championships because he needed attention — Ashley Brooke (@AshleyNevel) April 20, 2020

the last episode of this series is just going to be michael jordan dunking on a cutout of jerry krause for an hour straight — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 20, 2020

Krause, who was the general manager with the Bulls until 2003, died in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via ESPN