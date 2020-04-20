“The Last Dance” documentary got off to a hot start on Sunday night, and it caused social media to absolutely roast ex-Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

Krause, who served as Chicago’s general manager beginning in 1985 during the Michael Jordan-era, was depicted as the reason behind the Bulls dynasty dismantling. Krause signed then five-time champion head coach Phil Jackson to a one-year contract and announced it would be Jackson’s final season with the Bulls in 1997-98 as the organization would look to rebuild.

The ESPN documentary clearly opened the eyes of many social media users, and they shared their opinions.

Here’s what they said:

Krause, who was the general manager with the Bulls until 2003, died in 2017.

More NBA: ‘The Last Dance’ Live Stream: How To Watch Michael Jordan Documentary Online

Thumbnail photo via ESPN