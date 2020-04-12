Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might not have been on the same page a couple years ago, but they sure Sunday morning.

Like his wife, Brady celebrated Easter by sharing an awesome beachside photo of his family. He also delivered a thoughtful message about slowing down for a moment to realize the importance of love and family.

Take a look:

This Easter has been a truly unique one. I was thinking this morning of how the busyness of my life often keeps me from recognizing the most simple and joyful moments over the course of a year. Like this one; being surrounded by my family, sharing a beautiful sunset and realizing these moments are the ones that matter the most to me. Blessings from our family to yours! ✌🏻❤️

So, who’s Easter Instagram was better? Considering Brady and Bundchen basically posted the same thing, it’s kind of difficult to pick a winner.

Still, advantage: Bundchen.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images