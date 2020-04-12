Nobody takes family photos quite like the Bradys.
Gisele Bundchen on Sunday celebrate Easter by sharing a photo of herself, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the power couple’s family. She captioned the Instagram post with a message that should resonate with just about anyone.
Take a look:
Happy Easter from our family to yours! I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united. May each new day allow us to be the best version of ourselves! Wishing you a day filled with love. ❤️
Happy Easter from our family to yours! I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united. May each new day allow us to be the best version of ourselves! Wishing you a day filled with love. ❤️ Feliz Páscoa, da nossa família à sua! Espero que o significado deste dia de renovação e renascimento possa nos impulsionar a termos mais compaixão, a amarmos mais, a ajudarmos mais, a nos unirmos mais. Que cada dia possamos ser a nossa melhor versão! Desejo a todos um dia cheio de amor.
Hey, it’s like the service bars on your cell phone! We get it!
Happy Easter, everyone.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images