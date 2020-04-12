Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nobody takes family photos quite like the Bradys.

Gisele Bundchen on Sunday celebrate Easter by sharing a photo of herself, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the power couple’s family. She captioned the Instagram post with a message that should resonate with just about anyone.

Take a look:

Happy Easter from our family to yours! I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united. May each new day allow us to be the best version of ourselves! Wishing you a day filled with love. ❤️

Hey, it’s like the service bars on your cell phone! We get it!

Happy Easter, everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images