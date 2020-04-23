Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was reported earlier this week Tom Brady recently was asked to leave a Tampa Bay park, which was closed as the city tries to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Well, it turns out that wasn’t Brady’s first gaffe in his new home.

As reported by TMZ, Brady back on April 7 planned to meet with Byron Leftwich at the Buccaneers offensive coordinator’s home. The star quarterback accidentally mixed up the houses, however, and entered next door.

David Kramer, Leftwich’s neighbor, caught up with TMZ and explained the bizarre encounter with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer said. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. … He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!'”

Kramer continued: “He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!’ Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”

That’s certainly one way to become acquainted with your new fans.

We’ll have to wait and see if Rob Gronkowski makes the same mistake when he meets with Leftwich.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images