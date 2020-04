Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the two weeks leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox took a closer look at 11 members of this year’s quarterback class and how each player could fit in New England.

Click the links below to read each QB breakdown.

Joe Burrow, LSU

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Jordan Love, Utah State

Jacob Eason, Washington

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Jake Fromm, Georgia

James Morgan, Florida International

Nate Stanley, Iowa

Jake Luton, Oregon State

Tyler Huntley, Utah

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez, John David Mercer, Mike Carter, Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images