After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the Patriots has come to an end. But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with New England.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back on one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Now, let’s relive his No. 8 Moment: Leads Patriots To Second Super Bowl Win Over Panthers

The legacy of Tom Brady only was beginning to grow larger in the 2003 season.

On their way to becoming one of the greatest dynasties in sports, the New England Patriots faced off with the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl XXXVIII. It was yet another situation where Brady had to set up the Patriots for a last-second win and he rose to the challenge. He delivered on their second Super Bowl title in team history, and the second in three years.

Brady threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns for the New England, but of course, it was his final drive that displayed his signature clutch gene. With a minute to go. Brady made the necessary throws, connecting with Troy Brown three times and Daniel Graham once before finding Deion Branch for the perfect field position.

Adam Vinatieri would knock the field goal through yet again to crown the Patriots, adding another accolade to the long list that Brady would eventually create.

Of course, Brady would go on to win four more with the Patriots, becoming the winningest player in NFL history. But these moments from Brady will live on forever in the hearts of fans.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images