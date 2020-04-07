Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady managed to reel in another accolade well before the start of his 21st NFL season.

It was revealed on Monday that Brady was selected as one of the two quarterbacks for the league’s 2010s All-Decade Team. A handful of other players who made names for themselves in New England were selected as well, including Logan Mankins, Stephen Gostkowski and Rob Gronkowski.

The NFL’s official Instagram account gave a separate shoutout to the team’s pair of signal-caller’s, Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback clearly was appreciative of the honor and gesture, as evidenced by his comment on the post.

“🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Brady wrote.

Brady was one of just eight unanimous selections among the 53-man roster. The six-time Super Bowl champion also was selected to the 2000s All-Decade Team.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images