Just over a year after claiming his third Super Bowl championship, Rob Gronkowski added another athletic achievement to his résumé.
Gronkowski on Sunday took a leap of faith and pinned his friend Mojo Rawley to win the WWE 24/7 championship at WrestleMania 36. It marked the first WWE title victory for the former New England Patriots tight end, who signed with the sports entertainment company last month.
The 30-year-old on Monday took to Instagram to celebrate the win, which prompted a tip of the cap from his former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.
“👑👑👑👑,” Edelman wrote in the comment section.
The 24/7 championship wasn’t the only honor Gronk garnered over the past few days. The five-time Pro Bowl selection on Monday also was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.
More Patriots: Tom Brady Thanks Fans For “Amazing” Journey In New England
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images