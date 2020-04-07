Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady bid farewell to the Patriots one day before agreeing to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, but that proved not to be his final message to New England.

Brady on Monday expressed his appreciation for the Patriots organization and their fans in two forums. In addition to a letter published to The Players’ Tribune, the star quarterback also shared an emotional video to his social media channels.

The video unsurprisingly elicited responses from several of Brady’s former Patriots teammates, including his potential replacement under center in Foxboro.

Here were some of the comments:

Jarrett Stidham: “TB!”

Ben Watson: “Love you bro. As crazy as it was, I’m grateful for last year. Salute”

Mohamed Sanu: “🐐🙏🏾”

Joe Thuney: “The absolute greatest!”

Trent Brown: “Love ya 12 ✊🏽”

As Brady explains in the video, football really is about the relationships you build. It feels safe to assume countless players who’ve played alongside Brady hold the six-time Super Bowl champion near and dear to their hearts.

