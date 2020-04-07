The NFL released its 2010s All-Decade Team on Monday.

Among the honorees were former New England quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and seven other Patriots.

Some fans, however, were actually more vocal about who did not earn a spot on the list, rather than who did.

But two notable players — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor — who were left off the 2010 All-Decade Team, prompting an outcry on social media.

 

Well, maybe the 2020s All-Decade team will go over better?

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images