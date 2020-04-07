Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL released its 2010s All-Decade Team on Monday.

Among the honorees were former New England quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and seven other Patriots.

Some fans, however, were actually more vocal about who did not earn a spot on the list, rather than who did.

But two notable players — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor — who were left off the 2010 All-Decade Team, prompting an outcry on social media.

Jason Kelce not making the All-Decade team is flat out blasphemy. — Brenden Deeg (@eaglestalk_) April 6, 2020

Jason Kelce has been first team All Pro for 3 straight seasons Alex Mack has never been a first team All pro https://t.co/0Tfiqs0U2M — 🇵🇸 Jawad جواد FlyEaglesFly 🦅 🇵🇸 (@Wentz_Better) April 6, 2020

Jason Kelce and the outrageous all-decade snub: https://t.co/kcD36jud8h — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) April 6, 2020

Jason Kelce was robbed https://t.co/pT4YjQ8hub — Jason Voorhees (@Mustaine3651) April 6, 2020

It’s actually laughable that Jason Kelce didn’t make this NFL All Decade team. @NFL screwed up on this one. pic.twitter.com/t9vtbOvP40 — Matt Sawyer (@MattSawyer21) April 6, 2020

They put Eric Weddle over Kam Chancellor 💀💀💀💀💀😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Rp6xolTwn9 — Evan (@EvaninSEA) April 6, 2020

I don't think you can properly write the story of the past decade in the NFL without including Kam Chancellor. A transcendent talent who played at his very best in the biggest of games for Seattle. Should have been a no-brainer for 2010s All-Decade Team. — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 6, 2020

No Kam Chancellor ? 🤔 https://t.co/Tanf4MQouD — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) April 6, 2020

Kam Chancellor got snubbed. Could:

1) Cover like a safety

2) Fit the run like a linebacker

3) Hit like a wrecking ball https://t.co/3VupdRzBKl — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) April 6, 2020

Well, maybe the 2020s All-Decade team will go over better?

