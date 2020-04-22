Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the all-time great tight ends — Rob Gronkowski — came out of retirement Tuesday, and it has another thinking about it too.

Well, kind of.

Class of 2019 Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who last played in 2013, tweeted a video of himself working out in his yard Tuesday, and jokingly noted how he too may come out of retirement.

“As you can tell, I’m working out, getting in shape,” the 44-year-old Gonzalez said. “I saw Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) talking about coming back and I said to myself, “Hey, me too, baby.’

Gonzalez played 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before concluding his career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played five years before he retired at 37 years old.

“I’m coming back, Kansas City Chiefs,” Gonzalez continued. “Double tight-end set. Me, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins, great defense. Going back to back Super Bowls, baby. Time to get back to work.”

While Gonzalez actuallyi sn’t being serious, we know the 32-year-old Gronkowski certainly is not kidding.

The ex-New England tight end was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, reuniting with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images