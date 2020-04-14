Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Boston Red Sox first basemen Steve Pearce reportedly is hanging up his cleats.

The 2018 World Series hero announced the news on WEEI on Tuesday morning as they rebroadcasted Game 1 of the 2018 World Series. Pearce eventually would go on to win the Most Valuable Player award during said World Series hitting an impressive .333, with three home runs.

NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin broke down the news in his latest segment of “Up & Adam.”

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images