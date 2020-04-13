Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember when the New England Patriots had the best tight end in NFL history? Yeah, those were the days.

Well, things changed last season, to say the least.

With Rob Gronkowski retired and out of the picture, the Patriots received basically nothing from tight ends in 2019. As such, addressing the position should be a top priority this offseason.

But what will Bill Belichick do? Will he target someone in the draft, execute a trade or find a veteran in the bargain bin?

NESN’s Adam Pellerin examined that question in Monday’s “Up & Adam,” which you can watch in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images