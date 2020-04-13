Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kar-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline, has died after contracting COVID-19, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday.

Towns’ mother had been battling the virus for more than a month before her death. She was placed on a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma in late March.

“The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time,” the Timberwolves said in a statement. “They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.”

Our deepest condolences go out to the Towns family at this time.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images