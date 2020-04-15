Von Miller’s new tattoo sure is something.

The Denver Broncos linebacker recently got his nickname, “Sack Master,” tattooed on his body. And though getting your own name tattooed on your own body is weird enough, it’s wear Miller got the new tat that is particularly alarming.

See for yourself in this tweet, which might be NSFW for those of you still going into the office:

Nice.

Real nice.

