Von Miller’s new tattoo sure is something.

The Denver Broncos linebacker recently got his nickname, “Sack Master,” tattooed on his body. And though getting your own name tattooed on your own body is weird enough, it’s wear Miller got the new tat that is particularly alarming.

See for yourself in this tweet, which might be NSFW for those of you still going into the office:

Uhh…tf is Von Miller thinking with this tattoo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RomxdMFS8D — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 14, 2020

Nice.

Real nice.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images