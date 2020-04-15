The Boston Red Sox are stepping up to the plate in major way.

The Red Sox Foundation announced Wednesday the creation of the Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund, which will help support fans in New England and Florida who experience food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Sox Foundation will contribute the first $300,000 to the fund, and the team’s players, coaches, staff and ownership also will contribute to it, as will other organizations.

“We looked at so many issues facing families as a result of this pandemic to determine how we could best help,” Red Sox Foundation executive director Bekah Salwasser said in a statement. “We found food insecurity to be the most pervasive in the communities where we operate and are hopeful this fund will help relieve some degree of worry and anxiety for families who are experiencing hardship during this unprecedented time.”

Those in need of food assistance can apply online at redsoxfoundation.org/hardship. Applicants who demonstrate financial hardship will be eligible to receive a $250 grocery vendor gift card, subject to available funds.

Those wishing to donate to the Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund can do so by visiting redsoxfoundation.org/hardship.

The Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund follows the team’s other donations to COVID-19 charitable funds, including a $250,000 contribution to the City of Boston’s Resiliency Fund, which helps purchase Chrome books for Boston Public Schools students, and a $100,000 donation to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps support essential front-line workers and other vulnerable communities.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images