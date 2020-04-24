Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s official.

LSU quarterback phenom Joe Burrow officially is a Cincinnati Bengal as the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The National Champion was long-linked to the Bengals, as he emerged as the most highly sought after prospect in this year’s class. An hour before the draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that team president Mike Brown had already sent Burrow a No. 9 Bengals jersey on Wednesday.

Here is the moment Burrow’s name was virtually called, watching at home with his parents, Jim and Robin Burrow.

The moment Joe Burrow found out he was the No. 1 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/bdiFcN5GMo — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

As expected, the former Tiger will stay in stripes, now as a Bengal.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images