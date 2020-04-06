Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone needs a laugh these days. The Boston Red Sox are here to try and give you some.

The Red Sox on Monday released a “Red Sox Rewind” video on their YouTube channel, highlighting the best moments from years of Red Sox green screens. Whether it was creating videos or taking pictures, there is plenty of humor for Red Sox fans to enjoy. Names that took part include David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Jonny Gomes and plenty of the current crop that make up the team today.

Oh, and more than enough “Star Wars” laughs for fans as well.

Here is the full “Red Sox Rewind”:

What a blast from the past.

Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images