Tuukka Rask’s teammates have been absolutely relentless during the NHL’s pause.

As Zdeno Chara documented well, he doesn’t like to be around Rask when he farts. And Brad Marchand on a call with season ticket holders Thursday explained why he wouldn’t want to quarantine with not only his goalie, but also Jake DeBrusk.

Brad Marchand on STH call asked which teammate he'd avoid for quarantine: "Probably Jake (DeBrusk). … I feel like I'd have to babysit him like one of my kids and clean up after him." Tuukka Rask, a runner-up: "We'd just be hammered the whole time and it would be his fault." — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) April 16, 2020

Two very good reasons for not wanting to be quarantined with someone.

The NHL paused last month amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and to date there are no concrete plans to resume the season, despite a desire to finish the campaign. That said though, the league continues to kick around ideas as to how they possibly could start things back up again.

In the interim, the league’s self-quarantine recommendation for players and staff has been extended until the end of the month.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images