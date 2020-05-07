Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL fans soon will begin circling dates in permanent ink.

The NFL will release the schedule for the 2020 NFL regular season on Thursday night on the NFL Network. Viewers can watch live, as the NFL announces dates and matchups for the entire 17-week, 256-game campaign, and hosts and analysts discuss the storylines that undoubtedly will emerge.

Here’s how to watch the NFL schedule release show live:

When: Thursday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images