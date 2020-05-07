NFL fans soon will begin circling dates in permanent ink.
The NFL will release the schedule for the 2020 NFL regular season on Thursday night on the NFL Network. Viewers can watch live, as the NFL announces dates and matchups for the entire 17-week, 256-game campaign, and hosts and analysts discuss the storylines that undoubtedly will emerge.
Here’s how to watch the NFL schedule release show live:
When: Thursday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NFL Network
Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network
More: NFL Network Requested Appearance From Bill Belichick’s Dog For Schedule Show
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images