The NBA drama surely is the most entertaining in all of sports, but a league MVP candidate having enough malice for another to have him murdered is a bit of a stretch.

Yet, late-afternoon Wednesday a Tweet was all over everyone’s timeline from Giannis Antetokounmpo alleging that fellow NBA superstar LeBron James hired a hitman to take him out.

Wait, what?

That simply couldn’t be true. And of course, once you clicked on the Milawukee Bucks’ profile, you’d see it wasn’t. Just that Antetokounmpo’s account seriously was hacked.

And while the James hitman thing was kind of a funny thing to post from Antetokounmpo’s Twitter, and a fake announcement about him joining Golden State in the midst of trade rumors involving him and the Warriors was actually conceivable (this league), that wasn’t the case with most of the tweets.

There also were racist accusations against the Bucks, blasphemous tweets about the late Kobe Bryant, inappropriate comments about Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha, and a “(expletive) Khris Middleton” for good measure, among other horrible things.

Bucks reading this pic.twitter.com/vr2GP0Gcu8 — No 1993 Just Pain 😔 (@durantsburner7) May 7, 2020

His twitter since has been scrubbed of the profane messages, and the team as well as Giannis’ brother Kostas Antetokounmpo have confirmed the hacking, revealing an investigation is underway and that his Twitter password wasn’t the only thing someone got ahold of.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway. — Milwaukee Bucks (at 🏠) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Kostas Antetokounmpo (@Kostas_ante13) May 7, 2020

“Giannis’ twitter, phone email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible,” Kostas announced in a tweet. “The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

While Giannis updates his cyber security measures, he can be thankful his bank account got hacked before, and not after he signed for big money in free agency this upcoming offseason.

