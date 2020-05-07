Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL schedule is starting to slowly come into focus — a few hours before it’s made official.

The NFL will make it official Thursday night, but as is typically the case, ambitious reporters are working their sources to piece together the schedule before the league releases the entire slate.

We’re tracking the latest across the league and regarding the Patriots. Additionally, we’ll also start to piece together the master schedule as it’s leaked below (links go to original sources).

WEEK 1

Thursday: Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Redskins

Bucs at Saints

Jets at Bills

Raiders at Panthers

WEEK 2

Lions at Packers

WEEK 5

Thursday: Bucs at Bears

WEEK 7

Monday: Bears at Rams

WEEK 8

Patriots at Bills

WEEK 9

Saints at Bucs

WEEK 10

49ers at Saints

Monday: Vikings at Bears

WEEK 12

Sunday night: Bears at Packers

WEEK 13

Eagles at Packers

WEEK 15

Panthers at Packers

WEEK 17

Dolphins at Bills

Packers at Bears

