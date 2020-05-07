The 2020 NFL schedule is starting to slowly come into focus — a few hours before it’s made official.
The NFL will make it official Thursday night, but as is typically the case, ambitious reporters are working their sources to piece together the schedule before the league releases the entire slate.
We’re tracking the latest across the league and regarding the Patriots. Additionally, we’ll also start to piece together the master schedule as it’s leaked below (links go to original sources).
WEEK 1
Thursday: Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Redskins
Bucs at Saints
Jets at Bills
Raiders at Panthers
WEEK 2
Lions at Packers
WEEK 5
Thursday: Bucs at Bears
WEEK 7
Monday: Bears at Rams
WEEK 8
Patriots at Bills
WEEK 9
Saints at Bucs
WEEK 10
49ers at Saints
Monday: Vikings at Bears
WEEK 12
Sunday night: Bears at Packers
WEEK 13
Eagles at Packers
WEEK 15
Panthers at Packers
WEEK 17
Dolphins at Bills
Packers at Bears
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images