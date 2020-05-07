The 2020 NFL schedule is starting to slowly come into focus — a few hours before it’s made official.

The NFL will make it official Thursday night, but as is typically the case, ambitious reporters are working their sources to piece together the schedule before the league releases the entire slate.

We’re tracking the latest across the league and regarding the Patriots. Additionally, we’ll also start to piece together the master schedule as it’s leaked below (links go to original sources).

WEEK 1
Thursday: Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Redskins
Bucs at Saints
Jets at Bills
Raiders at Panthers

WEEK 2
Lions at Packers

WEEK 5
Thursday: Bucs at Bears

WEEK 7
Monday: Bears at Rams

WEEK 8
Patriots at Bills

WEEK 9
Saints at Bucs

WEEK 10
49ers at Saints
Monday: Vikings at Bears

WEEK 12
Sunday night: Bears at Packers

WEEK 13
Eagles at Packers

WEEK 15
Panthers at Packers

WEEK 17
Dolphins at Bills
Packers at Bears

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images