Tom Brady’s precise attention to detail and laser-sharp focus probably weren’t news to Ryan Jensen, but the Buccaneers center now is seeing those attributes from the quarterback first-hand.

Jensen and a handful of other Tampa Bay offensive players joined Brady for an informal workout Tuesday. It marked the first time Brady was able to get in some on-field work with his new center, who apparently was advised on how to handle one of the quarterback’s biggest pet peeves.

The 28-year-old also was able to see how Brady can go from easy going to intense at the snap of a finger.

“He flips a switch,” Jensen told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Even just in talking, you talk about life, where he should live in Tampa, this is the first conversation we had and, then all of the sudden, when we start talking about ball a little bit, you feel the intensity switch. I think that’s something that you see, and you’ve seen obviously the last 20 years, he can flip that switch in intensity.”

Brady’s approach to the game should bode well for the Buccaneers, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2007. Multiple Tampa Bay players already have expressed excitement over how the six-time Super Bowl champion’s leadership and experience could impact the team.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images