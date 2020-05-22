Liga MX is calling it a season.

The Mexican soccer league announced Friday it has canceled the remainder of its 2020 Clausura season and won’t declare a champion in its men’s and women’s competitions. Liga MX was 10 rounds into the Clausura campaign when the league suspended play in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials now have decided against trying to restart amid the ongoing fight with COVID-19.

Liga MX explained its decision in a statement.

“In recent weeks, permanent working meetings and talks have been held with the health sector of the federal government that would allow us to resume the Clausura 2020 Tournament with absolute responsibility, without putting any member of the soccer family in Mexico at risk (Players, Bodies Technicians, Managers, Referees, Fans and the Media).

“However, the time of the contingency that we are living has caused increasing scheduling restrictions, which do not allow us to maintain competition without putting at risk the members of this great family.”

Liga MX also said it will work with the government to determine when to play the 2020 Apertura season. Liga MX will stage games in that competition in empty stadiums until authorities declare it’s safe for fans to return.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images