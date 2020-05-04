Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are ready to get to work.

Evans on Sunday used his Instagram story to send a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, tagging Brady and Godwin in the process. Brady shared the post to his own story and made it clear he’s excited to light up the scoreboard with Tampa Bay’s star receiver duo.

Here’s Evans’ post:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Tom Brady and Mike Evans

Instagram/MikeEvans

And here’s Brady’s reaction:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Tom Brady and Mike Evans

Instagram/TomBrady

Thoughts and prayers to the rest of the NFL.

