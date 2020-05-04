Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are ready to get to work.

Evans on Sunday used his Instagram story to send a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, tagging Brady and Godwin in the process. Brady shared the post to his own story and made it clear he’s excited to light up the scoreboard with Tampa Bay’s star receiver duo.

Here’s Evans’ post:

And here’s Brady’s reaction:

Thoughts and prayers to the rest of the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images