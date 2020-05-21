There are a lot of questions surrounding the safety and health of players and staff if and when the NBA returns.

What if a player tests positive? How will the league keep everyone safe? Will players be able to leave the bubble cities?

The list goes on. But for Grant Williams, he has plenty of confidence the league will “do their best” when it comes to protecting players.

“I feel like we’re all professionals, and we definitely trust not only each other, but the league,” the Boston Celtics rookie said during a Zoom call Thursday, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “They’re going to do their best to protect us. I feel like they wouldn’t ask us to come back unless they had every precaution they needed, and they’re going to keep everything clean and make sure that we’re well put and able to do things that we can, as well as be understanding that guys definitely have those concerns.

“They’re going to help mitigate the risk as much as possible,” he added. “I feel like for myself, at least, I know that I can say I trust not only the Celtics and what they’re going to provide with our facility when it’s all set and ready to go, and then same with the league when it comes to wherever we play or when we play, they’re going to have every single thing locked down.”

The NBA reportedly is hopeful to get players back to practice in June and resuming games in July. If that indeed is the case, it appears the league will have Williams’ trust.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images