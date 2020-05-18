Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton’s market hasn’t moved quickly, so it sounds like if the Los Angeles Chargers wanted to sign the quarterback, they could’ve.

So, why didn’t they?

In an interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb over the weekend, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn admitted the team did look into signing the 2015 MVP.

“Absolutely, Cam is a tremendous quarterback,” Lynn said. “He’s been MVP of this league, he’s led his team to the Super Bowl and he’s healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody’s roster and he’s going to help somebody win a few games. But yeah, we did take a look at that, sure. …

"I feel really good about the quarterback room that I have," Lynn later noted. "With Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick — those are guys that a lot of people don't talk about, but (Stick) was a Division I AA — he won like three national championships. He's a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day." Despite Lynn's praise, the Chargers' quarterback room still isn't the most certain among first-round pick Justin Herbert, Taylor and Stick. As for Newton, he might have to keep waiting until teams can see him for a physical before his market begins to heat up.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images