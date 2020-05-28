Extraordinary circumstances have disrupted Curt Miller’s best-laid plans.

The Connecticut Sun head coach laments having to trim the team’s roster without holding a training camp. Juicy Landrum, Megan Huff, Jacki Gemelos and Jazmon Gwathmey would have had the chance to earn spots on the Sun roster during normal times, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the WNBA to delay training camps and the 2020 season, robbing them of the chance to impress Miller and his staff prior to Tuesday’s WNBA roster deadline.

“We put together a really competitive training camp with a variety of skillsets to take a look at what skillset strength could impact us the most off the bench,” Miller told The Hartford Courant’s Alexa Phillipou on Wednesday. “We thought we had a really well-rounded, versatile training camp, and I really looked forward to seeing how that played out.”

The 11 players on the Sun roster will begin receiving paychecks June 1 amid uncertainty over when the WNBA season will take place.

Despite the disruptions in Miller’s team-building process, Connecticut’s goal remains the same: going one victory further than 2019 and winning the first WNBA championship in franchise history.

