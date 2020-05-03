Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

So, Dak Prescott has competition in Dallas … kind of.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Cowboys on Saturday evening signed Andy Dalton, who had been cut by the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the week.

While the Dalton rumor mill kept churning murmurs about the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars going after the veteran signal-caller, he’ll instead head to Dallas to back up Prescott.

Speaking of Prescott, folks on Twitter started ripping him when news of the Dalton signing broke.

Lmao dak isn’t gonna like this one — Clark🙄💕🌏☄️ (@OprahSide) May 3, 2020

The Cowboys are contenders now that they have a real quarterback — 🇵🇸 Jawad جواد QB Factory 🦅 🇵🇸 (@Wentz_Better) May 3, 2020

QB1 — Zack 🔔 (@EmbiidWRLD) May 3, 2020

Wow who woulda thought dak was gonna lose his job to the red rocket — JULIOOOOO (@brooks_english) May 3, 2020

PRESCOTT GONE — 𝒮𝒶𝓂𝓈𝓊𝓃𝑔 ™ (@PlayoffMarkelle) May 3, 2020

finally got their QB1. — 𝗯𝗵𝘂𝘃𝗮𝗻¹⁴ (@jusbhuvan) May 3, 2020

The likelihood of Dalton supplanting Prescott is low, short of an injury. But it’s a good enough signing to, at the very least, make Prescott a little uncomfortable. An interesting move as he eyes a lucrative, long-term deal with the Cowboys.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images