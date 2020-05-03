So, Dak Prescott has competition in Dallas … kind of.
In a somewhat surprising move, the Cowboys on Saturday evening signed Andy Dalton, who had been cut by the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the week.
While the Dalton rumor mill kept churning murmurs about the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars going after the veteran signal-caller, he’ll instead head to Dallas to back up Prescott.
Speaking of Prescott, folks on Twitter started ripping him when news of the Dalton signing broke.
The likelihood of Dalton supplanting Prescott is low, short of an injury. But it’s a good enough signing to, at the very least, make Prescott a little uncomfortable. An interesting move as he eyes a lucrative, long-term deal with the Cowboys.
